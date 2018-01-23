Quantcast

One dead, several injured in Kentucky high school shooting

Written By Nia Bender
KENTUCKY -

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A suspect was taken into custody after one person was killed and others wounded Tuesday morning at a rural Kentucky high school.

Gov. Matt Bevin ran out a side door at the Capitol, saying he was headed to the scene at Marshall County High School in southwest Kentucky, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said the school remains on lockdown. The FBI said it is working with state and local law enforcement to respond.

State police didn't provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension.

Meanwhile, a soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe.

"You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours," Savana Smothers, the high school's assistant girls' soccer coach, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being taken by bus to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

    Two people are under arrest this morning after they led police on a chase. Police spotted a stolen truck at the Travelodge off of highway 24 and 26th street. 

