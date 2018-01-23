Quantcast

Remains of 5 missing workers found at site of drilling rig explosion in Oklahoma

Written By Nia Bender
OKLAHOMA -

 

The remains of 5 men were found one day after a massive fire engulfed a natural gas well in Quinton, Oklahoma.

22-workers were at the site at the time of the accident. 17-were able to escape, though one employee is being treated for burns. 

The explosion and fire burned for several hours and sparked grass fires which fire fighters worked to contain. An oilfield fire crew was called in to extinguish the burning well head.

Officials said Monday afternoon the cause of the explosion is unknown. 

The men killed in the fire were identified Tuesday as:

Josh Ray, 35, Fort Worth, Texas

Matthew Smith, 29, MacAlester, Oklahoma

Cody Risk, 26, Wellington, Colorado

Parker Waldridge, 60, Crescent, Oklahoma

Roger Cunningham, 55, Seminole, Oklahoma

