5 still missing, 1 injured after drilling rig explosion in Oklah - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

5 still missing, 1 injured after drilling rig explosion in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
OKLAHOMA -

 

State and county emergency management officials say a natural gas well fire in Quinton, Oklahoma is out after an explosion injured one and left five workers unaccounted for Monday.

22-workers were at the site at the time of the accident. 17-were able to escape, though one employee is being treated for burns. 

Kevin Enloe, the emergency management director for Pittsburg County, says they've searched the surrounding area and weren't able to locate any of the missing workers.

The explosion and fire burned for several hours and sparked grass fires which fire fighters worked to contain. An oilfield fire crew was called in to extinguish the burning well head.

Officials said Monday afternoon the cause of the explosion is unknown. The names of those missing have not been released.

