Quantcast

5 missing workers presumed to be dead after drilling rig explosi - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

5 missing workers presumed to be dead after drilling rig explosion in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
OKLAHOMA -

 

State and county emergency management officials say a natural gas well fire in Quinton, Oklahoma is out after an explosion injured one and left five workers unaccounted for Monday. Officials say they are know presumed to be dead are presumed dead.
  
Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris says the search for the workers has turned to a recovery mission

22-workers were at the site at the time of the accident. 17-were able to escape, though one employee is being treated for burns. 

Kevin Enloe, the emergency management director for Pittsburg County, says they've searched the surrounding area and weren't able to locate any of the missing workers.

The explosion and fire burned for several hours and sparked grass fires which fire fighters worked to contain. An oilfield fire crew was called in to extinguish the burning well head.

Officials said Monday afternoon the cause of the explosion is unknown. 

The men unaccounted for are:

Josh Ray, 35, Fort Worth, Texas

Matthew Smith, 29, MacAlester, Oklahoma

Cody Risk, 26, Wellington, Colorado

Parker Waldridge, 60, Crescent, Oklahoma

Roger Cunningham, 55, Seminole, Oklahoma

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 9:08 AM EST2018-01-23 14:08:25 GMT

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

    A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.  

  • Fellow student kills 2 teens, wounds 17 in Kentucky school shooting

    Fellow student kills 2 teens, wounds 17 in Kentucky school shooting

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 3:49 PM EST2018-01-23 20:49:43 GMT
    Authorities in Paducah, Kentucky report a 15-year-old student shot 19 people on Jan 23rd.Authorities in Paducah, Kentucky report a 15-year-old student shot 19 people on Jan 23rd.

    A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
      

    A 15-year-old male student has been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting.
      

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?