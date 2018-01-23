One dead and eleven others injured after volcano erupts in Japan

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Japan, north of Tokyo, erupted this morning. Falling rocks injured eleven people, and left 80 skiers temporarily stranded near the summit.

One member of Japan's self-defense forces has died.

The volcanic rocks damaged the roof of a rest house where the skiers were taking shelter, and also shattered the window of a ropeway gondola.

Around the same time, an avalanche trapped skiers at a nearby ski resort.

The meteorological agency has raised the volcanic alert level to three on a scale of five, banning visitors from entering the mountain.

It also warned rocks could be raining down within a one mile radius of the peak.