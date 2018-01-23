Quantcast

It's National Pie Day! - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

It's National Pie Day!

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

So many pies....Do you have a favorite? Today is National Pie Day! Today shouldn't be confused with National Pi Day, which falls on March 14th. The only math needed for this day is the ability to count calories. 

You may not need an excuse to gorge on sweets, but at least you have one today. Village Inn offers a discount on whole pies and you may want to check with your favorite bakery in Colorado Springs to see what kind of sweet deals they may be offering as well. 

    •   
