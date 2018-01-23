If you wanted tickets to see "Hamilton" in Denver, you weren't alone

Sales for tickets to see the Denver performances of the hit musical "Hamilton" went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday. The tickets didn't last long, but trying to get tickets was not as easy a process as many people thought it would be. One person on Facebook said they were bumped down in line repeatedly and one person from Highland's Ranch said they were number 15-thousand in line.

Some customers were able to buy tickets before they officially went on sale and others were able to skip the online wait completely.

Despite the thousands of people in the online sale line, some people say there were problems and now the DCPA says they are investigating.

The good news? One popular ticket site is showing available tickets. The bad news..They range in price from $590.00 - $2800.00 a piece.