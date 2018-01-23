Quantcast

If you wanted tickets to see "Hamilton" in Denver, you weren't alone

Written By Nia Bender
DENVER -

Sales for tickets to see the Denver performances of the hit musical "Hamilton" went on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday. The tickets didn't last long, but trying to get tickets was not as easy a process as many people thought it would be. One person on Facebook said they were bumped down in line repeatedly and one person from Highland's Ranch said they were number 15-thousand in line.

Some customers were able to buy tickets before they officially went on sale and others were able to skip the online wait completely.

Despite the thousands of people in the online sale line, some people say there were problems and now the DCPA says they are investigating. 

The good news? One popular ticket site is showing available tickets. The bad news..They range in price from $590.00 - $2800.00 a piece.

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

