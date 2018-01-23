First Alert 5 Forecast: Another Cool Afternoon

We all have to deal with ANOTHER very cold morning but don't worry, the afternoon will get better and the next few days will feel amazing!

The sun will be doing most of our warming today because the light, variable winds won't be as much of a help as they were yesterday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s across Colorado Springs and the mid 40s for Pueblo. This cool air mass will stick around through the evening and that means we are going to be COLD again by Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will sink into the mid to low teens through the area but a few single digits will absolutely be possible into the eastern plains.

Wednesday is the start of a brief warm up that will really hit us on Thursday! highs tomorrow will warm into the low to mid 50s through the Pikes Peak region with Thursday expected to climb into the low 60s! A strong cold front will unfortunately only bring colder air into the state for Friday but no rain or snow. We'll fall back into the 40s and 50s Friday through Saturday with a small warm up expected into the early part of next week.