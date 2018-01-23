Quantcast

First Alert 5 Forecast: Another Cool Afternoon

We all have to deal with ANOTHER very cold morning but don't worry, the afternoon will get better and the next few days will feel amazing!

The sun will be doing most of our warming today because the light, variable winds won't be as much of a help as they were yesterday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s across Colorado Springs and the mid 40s for Pueblo. This cool air mass will stick around through the evening and that means we are going to be COLD again by Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will sink into the mid to low teens through the area but a few single digits will absolutely be possible into the eastern plains.

Wednesday is the start of a brief warm up that will really hit us on Thursday! highs tomorrow will warm into the low to mid 50s through the Pikes Peak region with Thursday expected to climb into the low 60s! A strong cold front will unfortunately only bring colder air into the state for Friday but no rain or snow. We'll fall back into the 40s and 50s Friday through Saturday with a small warm up expected into the early part of next week.

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

