Denver City Council votes to ban bump stocks

Written By Nia Bender
DENVER -

The Denver City Council voted Monday evening to ban bump stocks and it's now illegal to have a magazine that holds more than 15 rounds. The ban was supported 11 to 1.

The bill bans any device for a pistol, rifle or shotgun that increases the rate of fire and repeated activation of the trigger.

The bill also makes it illegal to have a gun magazine that holds more than 15 rounds. The current limit in Denver is 21. The change will put the city in line with Colorado state laws.

Fines could be as much as $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

