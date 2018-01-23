Denver City Council votes to ban bump stocks

The Denver City Council voted Monday evening to ban bump stocks and it's now illegal to have a magazine that holds more than 15 rounds. The ban was supported 11 to 1.

The bill bans any device for a pistol, rifle or shotgun that increases the rate of fire and repeated activation of the trigger.

The bill also makes it illegal to have a gun magazine that holds more than 15 rounds. The current limit in Denver is 21. The change will put the city in line with Colorado state laws.

Fines could be as much as $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.