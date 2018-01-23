Denver City Council votes to ban bump stocks

Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.
In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition. The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado. If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...
A tsunami watch was issued for coastal areas from Washington to California as well as Hawaii early Tuesday after a magnitude 7.9. earthquake struck the Gulf of Alaska. 2 a.m.
