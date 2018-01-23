Retrial for former El Paso County sheriff begins today

The re-trial for former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa begins this morning. During Maketa's first trial last July, jurors were gridlocked on several charges.

After a full day of deliberations the jury could not agree on multiple charges including extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and official misconduct.

Jurors were able to reach a unanimous decision on three of the seven counts Maketa was indicted on.

He was acquitted of tampering with a witness or victim, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and 1st degree official misconduct. Maketa called the partial verdict a victory, but those celebrations could be short lived.