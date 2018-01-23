Quantcast

Retrial for former El Paso County sheriff begins today

Written By Nia Bender
Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. (KOAA) Former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The re-trial for former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa begins this morning. During Maketa's first trial last July, jurors were gridlocked on several charges.

After a full day of deliberations the jury could not agree on multiple charges including extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and official misconduct.

Jurors were able to reach a unanimous decision on three of the seven counts Maketa was indicted on.

He was acquitted of tampering with a witness or victim, conspiracy to commit witness tampering, and 1st degree official misconduct. Maketa called the partial verdict a victory, but those celebrations could be short lived.

  One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  Houston company says workers missing after blast

    A Houston-based energy company is confirming some of its employees are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

  Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

