Plans for sports stadium scrapped at Antlers Park

After two weeks of community push back, Antlers Park is officially off the table for a new sports stadium in downtown Colorado Springs.

Developers say they have a new location but haven't said where yet.

Despite the secrecy, they insist this new plan will be a shot in the arm that downtown Colorado Springs needs and could generate millions of additional revenue every year.

"We've said all along, if you've got a better location, we will embrace it," Perry Sanders, a developer said. "Well, we think that they indeed do have a better location."

In a last minute decision, plans scrapped for a sports stadium in Antlers Park ahead of Tuesday's City Council meeting.

"The Antlers Park proposal was a last resort and nobody really wanted it to be there in particular because of its size constraint and also traffic and parking issues and legal issues," Richard Skorman, City Council President said.

Although developer Perry Sanders maintains this project is legal, the community has been pushing back on the plan for two weeks now. Skorman says he received at least 500 emails alone of people objecting to it.

"You don't want to kill the good for the perfect, was Antlers Park perfect? Absolutely not. I'd be the first person to admit that it wasn't perfect but was it better than nothing? And the answer to that was of course it was because the park was in tough conditions," Sanders said.

Skorman called the developers over the weekend to say they had found a much better location for the stadium, but couldn't tell us where.

"It's not my right to do that," Sanders said. "It really, it lies with the city."

He told News 5 the city needs to do their due diligence first, to make sure it can be done.

And he insists the $15 million dollar price tag for the sports complex wouldn't take any money out of taxpayer's pockets, rather, grant money from the state for the City for Champions project.

"We're going to end up saving the C4C money," Sanders said.

The city has until the end of this year to use the C4C money or lose it.

Skorman says it will be another month or so until they are ready to release the new proposed location of the stadium.

Developers are also hoping to open the door to starting the discussion of building a convention center here in Colorado Springs as well.