Quantcast

Murray's 38 points lead Nuggets over Trail Blazers 104-101 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Murray's 38 points lead Nuggets over Trail Blazers 104-101

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
DENVER (AP) -

Jamal Murray scored a career-high 38 points, including a three-point play in the final minute, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 104-101 on Monday night.
  
Nikola Jokic had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Will Barton hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the win and spoil Jusuf Nurkic's return to Denver.
  
Nurkic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in his first game back at Pepsi Center. Damian Lillard had 25 points and seven assists for Portland.
  
Nurkic played two-plus seasons with the Nuggets to begin his career, and was playing his first game in Denver since he was dealt to Portland last season. He received a smattering of boos when he was introduced as a starter and a few during the game.
  
He nearly had a happy return, but the Trail Blazers couldn't hold a late lead.
  
Lillard gave Portland a 93-86 advantage with a 3-pointer, but the Nuggets rallied to take a 97-95 lead on Mason Plumlee's dunk. CJ McCollum hit two free throws and Lillard hit a running bank shot to give Portland a 99-97 lead with 41.7 seconds left.
  
Murray's three-point play with 33.6 seconds remaining gave Denver back the lead. The Trail Blazers had two chances to go back in front but couldn't convert. Barton hit two free throws, and after Nurkic's dunk, sealed it with two more foul shots with 1.8 seconds left.
  
Nurkic got going in the third quarter on both ends of the floor. He had 11 points, six rebounds and blocked Jokic's shot near the basket. Later in the possession he stole the ball from his former teammate, which led to a Portland fast break.
  
TIP-INS
  
Trail Blazers: Lillard was selected the Western Conference player of the week by the NBA on Monday. He averaged 29.3 points and eight assists as Portland swept its three games last week. ... The Trail Blazers had more steals (eight) than fouls (seven) in the first half. ... Portland has scored 100 or more points in 12 straight games.
  
Nuggets: Murray's previous career high was 32 points. ... F Wilson Chandler came off the bench after starting all 42 games in which he had played this season. ... F Kenneth Faried was inactive with left ankle soreness.
  
UP NEXT
  
Trail Blazers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
  
Nuggets: Host the New York Knicks on Thursday night.
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

    Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-01-23 05:23:01 GMT

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

  • Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    Monday, January 22 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-01-23 02:41:31 GMT
    Senate Judiciary Committee HearingSenate Judiciary Committee Hearing

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?