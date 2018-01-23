30.6 million opioid pills dispensed in El Paso County in 2016

No city, town, or neighborhood is immune to the nationwide opioid epidemic, and El Paso County isn't either. That was the message Monday to Colorado Springs City Council from the Community Health Partnership. In a 29-page presentation, CHP Community Program Manager Mary Steiner outlined how the crisis is impacting El Paso County.

"A lot of people tend to think, 'It's not in my backyard.' It is in your backyard," Steiner said. "It's in all of our backyards."

In 2016, 120 people in El Paso County died from opioid-related overdoses. Steiner says that for every one person who dies from opioid misuse, on average statistically, ten will be admitted to the hospital for accidental or intentional overdose due to misuse, 32 will make an emergency room visit, 130 are chemically dependent on the drugs, and 825 who are not taking the drugs out of medical necessity. "This underscores how important it is to safely store medications and to dispose of them properly," Steiner said.

In El Paso County in 2016, 767 opioid prescriptions were written per 1,000 residents. Considering the approximate total population of 688,000 throughout the county, that equates to 538,000 total opioid prescriptions across El Paso County, or more than 30.6 million individual pills based on an average of 58 pills per prescription totaling more than one ton in total weight.

The Community Health Partnership nearly two years ago created the Coalition for Prevention, Addiction Education, and Recovery, funded by the Colorado Health Foundation and BUILD Funders.