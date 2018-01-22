Quantcast

Air Force Academy athletics to resume play - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Air Force Academy athletics to resume play

Posted: Updated:
Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Air Force Athletics are back in play. 

The school made the announcement Monday night. 

"Due to the end of the government shutdown, all Air Force Academy home and away intercollegiate athletic events will resume immediately. The Air Force athletic department will return to normal operations beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23," the Academy said in a statement. 

The Academy will attempt to reschedule the canceled games from over the weekend at a later date and time. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-23 05:30:16 GMT

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

  • Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

    Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-01-23 05:23:01 GMT

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

  • Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    Monday, January 22 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-01-23 02:41:31 GMT
    Senate Judiciary Committee HearingSenate Judiciary Committee Hearing

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?