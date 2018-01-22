D-49 sends letter to parents after students find threat in book

Falcon District 49 sent a letter to parents Monday after students found a book that "included content suggestive of a plan to harm other students" at Falcon Middle School.
In the letter, David Nancarrow, District 49's director of communications, said a book was labeled with a student's name and the district security team along with the school's resource officer interviewed the student as well as the student's parents.
The district said it determined the student posed no threat to other students, staff, or guests. The student was released under parent supervision.
The letter reads in part, "District 49 commends the responsibility demonstrated by the students who discovered the notebook and reported it to school leadership. The timely report activated the security measures the district relies on to maintain safety for our students and staff."
The full letter is listed below:
Dear parents of Falcon Middle School students,
On Monday, Jan. 22 alert students at Falcon Middle School turned in a book they found in the commons area. The book was labeled with a student’s name and included content suggestive of a plan to harm other students.
FMS leadership immediately notified our district security team about the serious nature of the discovery. Administrators interviewed the student, and collaborated with the School Resource Officer from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an interview with the student and the student’s parents. Upon completing a thorough investigation and threat assessment, the SRO’s determined that this isolated incident poses no ongoing threat to students, staff or guests. The student was released under parent supervision.
District 49 commends the responsibility demonstrated by the students who discovered the notebook and reported it to school leadership. The timely report activated the security measures the district relies on to maintain safety for our students and staff. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners, and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.
Sincerely,
David Nancarrow
Director of Communications
District 49
