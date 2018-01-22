Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

The sale ends at 10 p.m. MST Monday.

From Colorado Springs, there were $20 flights available to Las Vegas as of 8 p.m. Monday.

From Denver, $20 flights were still available to Los Angeles, Kansas City, Omaha, Ontario, San Jose, Las Vegas and Albuquerque.

Prices depend on demand and availability, and do not include extra fees, surcharges and taxes.

CLICK HERE for a full list of deals.