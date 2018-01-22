Quantcast

One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Monday night near 13th and Craig  in Pueblo.

Police said officers were dispatched to a call in the 2600 block of E. 9th St. for a "domestic fight involving weapons." Police said they heard several shots fired in the area when they responded.

Pueblo Police then said they chased the suspect to the area of 13th and Craig, where the suspect ran to an alleyway. That's where police said the suspect, who was only described as an adult male, was shot and killed.

Police said several officers were involved in the shooting, but none were "physically hurt." Pueblo Police said they believe only one suspect was involved in the shooting.

The officers who were involved in the shooting will be placed on routine paid administrative leave, while other law enforcement agencies investigate.

When asked if the suspect was armed or if the suspect fired shots at police, Officer Brandon Beauvais would not confirm.

"The only thing we can confirm is that officers were obviously presented with some kind of a threat and responded by having to shoot at this suspect," Beauvais said.

A witness told News 5 that she heard over 30 gunshots. 

Pueblo Police have not released the name or age of the man who was killed. They said there is no longer a threat to the community. 

