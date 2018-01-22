Non-profit food pantry offering free groceries to military families

A food pantry, already serving 75,000 people each year, is extending its reach even further.

Ecumenical Social Ministries is encouraging all active duty military families--in need of some groceries-- to come back by and pick up food from the pantry, located on the corner of Bijou and Weber.

"It's a load off your shoulders--that you don't have to budget as much for food right now," said Shianne Brossman, whose husband currently serves in the Army.

"They let you pick the types of meat you want, fruit, cereal--even feminine products and diapers and formula, which are expensive," she told News5.

Brossman says groceries made the long list of things her family started worrying about Friday night.

"I feel like one of the most steady jobs/income has been cut loose. So it's stressful figuring out rent, expenses, everything else," she told News5.

ESM says the last thing military families should have to worry about right now is putting food on the table.

Since the government agreement is only temporary, the local non-profit plans to offer free food to all active duty troops--until a permanent solution is reached.

"They're sacrificing so much in life to serve our country," said ESM Executive Director Ann Lantz.

"We want to do something to help them in their time of need," she added.

Brossman saw ESM's post on facebook over the weekend and admits, initially, she was hesitant to come in to the food pantry.

"I think it's hard to ask for help sometime.. But it's a really great resource. I think it's definitely worth it to come check it out."

As ESM prepares to hand out more food than usual this week, they're once again in search of donations from the community.

They're all set on fresh food, thanks to big time donors like Sprouts.

They are in need of what's referred to as "shelf food," though.

"We're talking about canned items, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti, pasta sauce, canned meat," said Lantz.

ESM is open from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 to 3 p.m.

If you're interested in donating, click here.