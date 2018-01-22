Bill would require CSU Pueblo to research marijuana tracking tech

A bill introduced in the Colorado legislature would require CSU-Pueblo to develop a marijuana tracking technology.

The bill, still in its early stages is sponsored by 2 Southern Colorado politicians in the senate- Sen. Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D) and Sen. Kent Lambert (Colorado Springs-R), additionally representatives Yeulin Willett and Dan Pabon are also sponsoring the bill.

Dr. Rick Kreminski with the Institute of Cannabis Research at CSU-Pueblo says the prospect of doing the research is exciting.

'There's related components in there in using the information technology that will be used, the distributed ledger, that's cutting edge,' said Kreminski.

Workers in the marijuana industry say their interested in following the bill to find out what it would mean for patients and consumers, ultimately concerned for their safety.