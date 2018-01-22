Mountain Metro Transit to discontinue free rides for disabled

It's just before 9:00 a.m. and Marcia Wick is busy getting herself and her seeing-eye dog Vivi all bundled up for the three-block trek to the bus stop. She started riding the bus more than two decades ago as her vision deteriorated.

Vivi depends on the sensitivity of her paws to help direct Marcia and keep her from tripping over buckled sidewalks and running into low hanging branches. So, Marcia makes sure to protect her pooch's pads by slipping on rubber snow booties.

"You don't know when they use stuff to melt the snow, whether it is pet-friendly or not," she explains.

Marcia has an 11:00 a.m. appointment today at the Independence Center where she is a volunteer. The #14 bus will pick her up promptly at 9:45.

Marcia qualifies for Metro Mobility Service because of her disability. In fact, she used to pay the $3.50 per ride to get curb to curb service while she was still working.

But Mobility is in high demand. It's also an expensive, costing Mountain Metro Transit a reported $25 per ride.

"There were days when I couldn't get a ride when I wanted it, where I wanted it because of the demand that was on the service," Marcia says.

Now that she's retired, Marcia takes advantage of the Metro's free fixed route fare for qualifying ADA riders.

"They said that it would help us out, actually, if you used the fixed route once in a while and freed up those more expensive seats for other riders," says Marcia.

However, that incentive may soon be discontinued. Transit Director Craig Blewitt is proposing that the ADA riders now pay the reduced fare of $0.85 per ride on fixed route buses.

"From an equitability standpoint, it's really important that all of our riders contribute to paying a fare to the cost of operating our bus system," Blewitt explains.

He adds that the half-priced fare is the same amount that seniors and students pay and still less money than the $1.75 of a normal bus ticket.

In fact, Metro conducted a 12-week study last summer and found nearly two in five Mobility riders switched completely to the fixed route buses.

"This suggests that these individuals are able to use the fixed-route service for all their travels," states the Proposed Service Changes announcement.

It's an alarming change, though, for people who are disabled that live on a fixed income. Matthew Morris is also blind and says many people he knows depend on the free rides.

"Sometimes that free bus ride, you know, on the fixed route versus Metro Mobility is a matter of getting to the doctor that day or getting to the pharmacy," Morris said.

In fact, Metro's 2017 Title VI Program Update indicates that nearly two thirds (62.8 percent) of all riders come from households living on less than $20,000 of income per year.

Courtney Stone of the Independence Institute said her group opposes the ADA fare change.

"They sort of were encouraged to only use Metro Mobility, the paratransit service, when they have to and essentially they're saying they fell like they're punished, they're being punished because they followed the policy too well," she says.

It's enough of an increase that Marcia may cut back on how often she volunteers.

Metro scheduled a series of public meetings to discuss these service changes as well as the addition of new weekend routes. The first meeting begins at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall (107 N. Nevada Ave.) followed by a second discussion there at noon. The third meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southeast Family YMCA and Armed Services Center at 2190 Jet Wing Dr.

The new weekend routes will include the addition of 30-minute service on Saturdays for Routes 1 and 3, and 60-minute service on Saturdays for Route 32. Additional 60-minute service on Sundays is also proposed for Routes 10 and 19. The cost of those service improvements will be paid for by higher than anticipated revenue collected under the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority 1 percent sales tax.

Metro will also remove a long-term detour in place because of construction work at the Cimarron and I-25 interchange. The buses had previously been routed along Colorado Avenue but will return to Cimarron Street.