Pueblo senior transportation program running on empty

For the last two months, Pueblo's Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA) has had trouble transporting seniors within city limits.
It comes down to money, and now it's keeping Pueblo seniors from doing everyday tasks.
SRDA staff tell News 5 the issue is tied to uncertainty at the federal level.
Congress approved a three-week budget plan Monday, but without a true idea of how much money will be available for the entire year, the SRDA was forced to scale back its services.
Every month, the SRDA gives between 1,200 and 1,300 rides to seniors over the age of 60 in the Pueblo area. That number is now around 670 trips a month — nearly a 50 percent cut.
The state department of transportation funds trips to small urban areas like Pueblo West, and some rural areas like Beulah and Boone.
But the problem lies within city limits, and that portion of the budget is covered by the Pueblo Area Agency on Aging.
SRDA Operations Manager George Chintala said he's running city limit operations at about 40 percent of his annual allotted budget, and the situation is only getting worse.
"So, we've had to cut down. First it was grocery shopping and going to the bank, and then it come into even medical trips right now," Chintala said.
And those services are provided to seniors at no cost. The SRDA just asks for a suggested donation of $2.
There are other options in the city, like public transit or even taxis, but most of the people utilizing SRDA services are on a fixed income.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo.
Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.
Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.
In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition. The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado. If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...
In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition. The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado. If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...
After two weeks of community push back, Antlers Park is officially off the table for a new sports stadium in downtown Colorado Springs. Developers say they have a new location but haven't said where yet. Despite the secrecy, they insist this new plan will be a shot in the arm that downtown Colorado Springs needs and could generate millions of additional revenue every year.
After two weeks of community push back, Antlers Park is officially off the table for a new sports stadium in downtown Colorado Springs. Developers say they have a new location but haven't said where yet. Despite the secrecy, they insist this new plan will be a shot in the arm that downtown Colorado Springs needs and could generate millions of additional revenue every year.