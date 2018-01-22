Pueblo senior transportation program running on empty

For the last two months, Pueblo's Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA) has had trouble transporting seniors within city limits.

It comes down to money, and now it's keeping Pueblo seniors from doing everyday tasks.

SRDA staff tell News 5 the issue is tied to uncertainty at the federal level.

Congress approved a three-week budget plan Monday, but without a true idea of how much money will be available for the entire year, the SRDA was forced to scale back its services.

Every month, the SRDA gives between 1,200 and 1,300 rides to seniors over the age of 60 in the Pueblo area. That number is now around 670 trips a month — nearly a 50 percent cut.

The state department of transportation funds trips to small urban areas like Pueblo West, and some rural areas like Beulah and Boone.

But the problem lies within city limits, and that portion of the budget is covered by the Pueblo Area Agency on Aging.

SRDA Operations Manager George Chintala said he's running city limit operations at about 40 percent of his annual allotted budget, and the situation is only getting worse.

"So, we've had to cut down. First it was grocery shopping and going to the bank, and then it come into even medical trips right now," Chintala said.

And those services are provided to seniors at no cost. The SRDA just asks for a suggested donation of $2.

There are other options in the city, like public transit or even taxis, but most of the people utilizing SRDA services are on a fixed income.