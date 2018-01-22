Quantcast

Heisman winner Mayfield's Senior Bowl arrival delayed

Written By Grant Meech, Sports Director
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - -

Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield's arrival at the Senior Bowl has been delayed.
  
Senior Bowl executive director Phil Savage said Monday the quarterback went home to Austin, Texas for a "personal family matter".
  
Mayfield was scheduled to arrive in Mobile Sunday afternoon. Savage says he's expected to make it to town in time for Tuesday's North practice to begin the weeklong audition for NFL teams.
  
Mayfield is set to become the first Heisman winner to play in the game since Tim Tebow in 2007. He'll play for the North team coached by Vace Joseph and the Denver Broncos staff.
  
He led the Sooners into the College Football Playoffs and also won the Maxwell, O'Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and AP Player of the Year awards.
 

    One man killed after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Frontier offering $20 flights from Colorado Springs, Denver

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

    Some lawmakers show opposition to bill that would criminalize squatting

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

