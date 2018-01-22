Quantcast

Skier dead after avalanche in southwestern Colorado

SILVERTON (AP) -

A backcountry skier is dead after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado.
  
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Able Palmer of Durango died in Sunday's slide near Silverton. He's the first person to be killed in avalanche in Colorado this year.
  
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the avalanche happened in an area known as Sam's Trees south of Red Mountain Pass.
  
The region received up to 20 inches of new snow in the last few days, putting a heavy load on top of a weak snowpack. The avalanche danger in most of Colorado's mountains is rated as considerable Monday.
  
Three other people have died in avalanches in the West since the start of 2018 - two snowmobilers in Idaho and one in Montana.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

