208 bikes, 26 locations: Pike Ride bike-share coming to Colorado Springs

A year of planning for a bike share program in downtown Colorado Springs is coming to fruition. "We'll be launching with 208 bikes at 26 stations throughout downtown, said Alex Armani-Munn with Downtown Partnership. Final plans and installation for PikeRide are currently starting, with bikes available late spring.

PikeRide brings a customized and very high tech version of bike-share to Colorado Springs. Other cities like Denver already have similar programs. Colorado Springs adds the latest high tech version of BCycle by Trek. "The bikes will have a heads-up touch screen display, that you'll be able to see an ID number on that touch screen. They can enter that number in the app on their phone and then they'll be able to check out that bike directly," said Armani-Munn.

Many bike-share programs are strictly in metro areas. Colorado Springs has an urban trail system circling the downtown area that will be included. "This will certainly be a great connection between our destinations and businesses downtown and our urban trails." It makes the PikeRide program appealing to both locals looking to get around downtown for day to day activity and to visitors wanting to explore.

The public is welcome to give input as plans are finalized. The first of several public information sessions is scheduled for January 31st at the Penrose Library downtown.