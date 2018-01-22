Monday Evening Weather: Chilly Night, More Sun Tuesday

Lots of sunshine has helped to melt some of the snow we saw on Sunday. We'll have passing clouds overnight with lows in the teens. Watch out for areas that will refreeze tonight and into the morning commute. Tuesday will be another sunny day for us with highs near 40° for Colorado Springs and into the mid-40's for Pueblo and the plains. Winds will be calmer during the day.

High pressure stays in control for much of the week, so we'll see dry conditions and mainly above average temperatures. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the 50's and mainly sunny skies. Winds become breezy Thursday through Saturday with the chance for high fire danger at times. Highs will be in the 50's and 60's on Thursday, which should be the warmest day of the week. Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the 40's and 50's. The mountains could have some minor snow, but our area will stay dry. The dry pattern continues into the weekend. Highs will be mainly in the 40's on Saturday and 50's on Sunday.