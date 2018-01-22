Police release new details about arrest of "active shooter" suspect

Colorado Springs Police said the man who fired at officers Friday night in the area near Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive was able to escape a large perimeter and steal a car prior to his arrest Saturday morning.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by News 5, police said they received a call from an 85-year-old man who thought 31-year-old Neal Arceneaux broke into his home and stole his 2017 Toyota Yaris from his home off in the 5800 block of Roy Heights.

That home was located inside the perimeter established by police Friday evening.

The 85-year-old man called police a little after 8 a.m. Saturday, which was nearly 16 hours after police said Arceneaux fired at officers after a reported domestic disturbance near the intersection of Union Blvd. and Vickers Drive.

Police said they then received another call around 9 a.m. Saturday from a woman at a home off of Bates Drive, near Palmer Park Blvd. and Circle Drive in Colorado Springs. The woman said Arceneaux was a family friend, and he had just arrived at their home.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested Arceneaux about an hour after police arrived. Officers also recovered the stolen Toyota, which was parked several houses away from where he was arrested.

Police did not immediately release information about how Arceneaux was able to evade capture from officers, but documents said officers worked "tirelessly" to locate him Friday night into Saturday morning.

Officers said Arceneaux is facing charges of second degree burglary, crimes against an at-risk person and aggravated motor vehicle theft. All of those crimes are felonies.

Police said Arceneaux also had several other active felony warrants including a kidnapping charge, providing false information to a pawn broker and a parole violation.