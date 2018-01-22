Local man found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in 2017 stabbing

A Colorado Springs man has been found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide following a stabbing death from April 30, 2017.
Police said the stabbing happened in the 5100 block of Galley Rd around 2:45 a.m. on April 30. Police said the victim, later identified as 45-year old Jeremy Basamania, died at the mobile home on Galley Road.
Authorities arrested two men in connection to the stabbing death in early May 2017.
Police arrested 35-year old Jason Kover in the 3600 block of Sheffield Lane after a standoff that lasted hours long with SWAT officers, according to police. He was arrested on a First Degree Murder Charge.
Officers later identified the second suspect as 33-year old Michael Adkisson, who was charged with Accessory To Murder In the First Degree.
A status conference for Kolver has been set for February 2.
