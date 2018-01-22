Quantcast

Local man found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in 2017 stabbing

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A Colorado Springs man has been found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide following a stabbing death from April 30, 2017.

Police said the stabbing happened in the 5100 block of Galley Rd around 2:45 a.m. on April 30. Police said the victim, later identified as 45-year old Jeremy Basamania, died at the mobile home on Galley Road. 

Authorities arrested two men in connection to the stabbing death in early May 2017. 

Police arrested 35-year old Jason Kover in the 3600 block of Sheffield Lane after a standoff that lasted hours long with SWAT officers, according to police. He was arrested on a First Degree Murder Charge. 

Officers later identified the second suspect as 33-year old Michael Adkisson, who was charged with Accessory To Murder In the First Degree.

A status conference for Kolver has been set for February 2. 

    Pueblo Police say there has been an officer involved shooting in Pueblo. Police told News 5 that the incident started as a domestic dispute. We have a News 5 crew at the scene of 12th and Craig in Pueblo. 

    Frontier Airlines is offering flights from as low as $20 to select cities across the U.S from Jan. 29, 2018 to March 7, 2018.

    In a 3-2 vote, Senate Bill 18-015 passed the first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon, but not without some opposition.  The bill was introduced by Sen. Bob Gardner after a series of News 5 investigations into squatters taking over homes in southern Colorado.  If passed, the bill will allow police to immediately remove squatters without an eviction. The bill also wants to create a law making it a misdemeanor crime for a squatter to damage or alter s...

