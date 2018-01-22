CSFD responds to structure fire on Galley Road

Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at the Murray Hill Apartments at 4225 Galley Road Monday afternoon.

Fire crews said traffic was very dangerous on the SE corner of Galley and Murray. The fire is now under control as of 2:48 p.m.

Firefighters said 16 apartment units were evacuated, due to a small kitchen fire in one apartment. One person inside the apartment has minor injuries and has been displaced.

Crews are cleaning up the scene, as the cause is under investigation.