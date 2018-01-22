CSFD responds to structure fire on Galley Road

Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at the Murray Hill Apartments at 4225 Galley Road Monday afternoon.
Fire crews said traffic was very dangerous on the SE corner of Galley and Murray. The fire is now under control as of 2:48 p.m.
Firefighters said 16 apartment units were evacuated, due to a small kitchen fire in one apartment. One person inside the apartment has minor injuries and has been displaced.
Crews are cleaning up the scene, as the cause is under investigation.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The Senate voted 81-18 on Monday to end the three-day old government shutdown, with Democrats joining Republicans to clear the way for the passage of a short-term spending package that would fund the government through February 8th.
The Senate voted 81-18 on Monday to end the three-day old government shutdown, with Democrats joining Republicans to clear the way for the passage of a short-term spending package that would fund the government through February 8th.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.