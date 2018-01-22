Quantcast

Home Depot hiring 300 associates for upcoming busy season

Home Depot stores in Colorado Springs are getting ready for the busy season by hiring 300 associates.

According to Home Depot, spring is the company's busiest selling season. Those who would like to apply can apply online at https://www.homedepotretailjobs.com/, the application is said to take about 15 minutes. Applicants can click 'Learn More' on the link, enter the desired store location and click 'search jobs' to see what is available. 

Job seekers can also text HOMEDEPOT to 55270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area.

There are a number of positions needed from sales, to cashiers, to online orders, including permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution centers. 

The company encourages college students, retirees and veterans to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for a number of different positions in Colorado Springs. 

