Quantcast

Antlers Park Stadium proposal removed from current meeting agend - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Antlers Park Stadium proposal removed from current meeting agenda

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The city of Colorado Springs has decided to remove the Antlers Park Stadium Proposal from the current agenda.

The city announced Monday, that the proposal has been removed from the regular council meeting agenda for Jan 23.

For the updated agenda please visit the city's website at https://coloradosprings.gov.

RELATED:

Sports stadium proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Developers address parking questions surrounding Antlers Park stadium proposal

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-22 05:00:03 GMT

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

  • Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-01-22 13:36:46 GMT

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

  • Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-01-22 12:23:00 GMT

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?