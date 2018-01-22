Senate votes to end government shutdown

The Senate voted 81-18 on Monday to end the three-day old government shutdown, with Democrats joining Republicans to clear the way for the passage of a short-term spending package that would fund the government through February 8th, which came with a promise from Republican leaders to address the fate of the Dreamers.

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet today issued the following statement after voting to reopen the government:

“The Senate just passed the fourth temporary budget extension of this fiscal year. This is an unacceptable and disgraceful way to run our federal government. But continuing the government shutdown would have been worse.

“We now need to ensure fair consideration of our Gang of Six proposal. Over the next three weeks, our focus should be on building support for this legislation so that it has the sixty votes required to pass the Senate.”

Senator Gardner released the below statement following the Senate securing sufficient votes to open back up the government.

“This government shutdown forced by Senate Democrats was dangerous and unnecessary. The bill we passed is the same bill Republicans initially proposed – including the longest reauthorization of CHIP in history – with one simple change: we are now funding the government through February 8th rather than February 16th. I wanted a bipartisan solution. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fix many other remaining issues before us including DACA and to restore responsibility in Congress.”