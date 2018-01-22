Mom pleads guilty to manslaughter in toddler car seat death

A New Jersey woman who was high on drugs in her car last year and left her 2-year-old daughter unattended for hours in her car seat, where she died, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Deanna Joseph also pleaded guilty Monday to child endangerment and drug and weapons charges. The 39-year-old Alloway woman faces up to 15 years in prison when she's sentenced in March.
Joseph's daughter, Kayley Freeman, was found dead Aug. 26 in a car parked in the driveway of Joseph's home with the engine running. Joseph eventually admitted using drugs that day.
An autopsy determined Kayley died of positional asphyxia, a condition in which a person's breathing is obstructed because of the way his or her body is positioned.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
