Police arrest armed and dangerous shooting suspect

Police setup a perimeter around Hickory Hill Drive due to a barricaded suspect Monday. As of 1:30 p.m., police have taken Christopher Martinez into custody, who is a suspect in an attempted murder from over the weekend.
Officers arrived in the area of Hickory Hill Drive around noon Monday.
Harrison D2 enacted lockout precautions at several campuses due to the police activity. Students and staff were not allowed into or out of the building during a lockout as classes continue normally. Shortly after Martinez was arrested, the lockout was lifted.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting on Easy Street on Saturday, where two victims were injured, one man and one woman. The male victim was revived during life saving efforts at the hospital, while the female suffered only minor injuries.
The victim is still in the hospital, in critical, but stable condition, according to sheriff deputies.
Sheriff deputies were searching for Martinez, who was recently released from a criminal justice center. Officers said he was facing charges for Attempted First Degree Murder, Felony Menacing, Kidnapping, Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment, and First Degree Burglary.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Martinez has more charges pending.
He was considered armed and dangerous, according to officers.
