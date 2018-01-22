Quantcast

One northbound lane on Wahsatch closed for water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS -

One northbound lane on Wahsatch, between Kiowa and Bijou in Colorado Springs will be closed Monday.

The closure will start at 1:00 p.m., for a water main break, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Motorists should expect restrictions in the area through Wednesday as repairs and repaving work are done.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly.

