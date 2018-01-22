Emergency Funds: Keeping cash on hand

A busted water pipe, a car repair, losing a job...all are reasons to have a stash of emergency cash on hand, but few of us do.
A recent Bankrate.com survey found most Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency.
Experts recommend you keep much more on hand.
"You want to have enough to cover six months worth of expenses, ideally, in your emergency fund," says Bankrate.com senior financial analyst Greg McBride.
Another survey from SmartAboutMoney.org found nine out of ten will likely face what the National Endowment for Financial Education calls an "income shock" during their careers, a drop in income of ten percent or more.
Endowment President Ted Beck says that's another reason to have an emergency fund.
That should be easier to start now, because take home pay increases due to tax cuts take effect next month.
"So suddenly you are looking at an increase of $1,000 or $2,000 over the course of a year, if you don't have the emergency account now is the time to start," Beck says.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Bk8dFX
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!