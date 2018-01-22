Quantcast

PETA offers $5,000 reward for information on killing of family h - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

PETA offers $5,000 reward for information on killing of family horse

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO COUNTY -

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch who is responsible for mutilating a horse in Pueblo.

A Pueblo rancher made a horrifying discovery on the morning of January 12. During the night someone had cut a chain on the gate to his property, slit the throat of the family's beloved 22-year old horse, Nickel, and butchered her body.

It happened near 36th and Harbout Street in Pueblo County, and the family wants answers. 

Authorities believed the motive was consumption, as all the meat, several bones, and organs had been removed from the horse.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has been actively investigating this case, but so far no arrests have been made. This is where PETA has decided to step in, offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the violent crime.

"All animals are at risk as long as this horse butcher remains at large," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is turning to the public for help in finding the person responsible before someone else endures the pain and terror that this horse felt when her throat was slit." 

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250.

For more information on PETA, please visit their website.

RELATED:

Pueblo County Sheriff calls horse mutilation "isolated incident"

Family searches for answers after finding their horse mutilated

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-22 05:00:03 GMT

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

  • Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-01-22 13:36:46 GMT

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

  • Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-01-22 12:23:00 GMT

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?