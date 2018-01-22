PETA offers $5,000 reward for information on killing of family horse

People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a $5,000 reward to help catch who is responsible for mutilating a horse in Pueblo.

A Pueblo rancher made a horrifying discovery on the morning of January 12. During the night someone had cut a chain on the gate to his property, slit the throat of the family's beloved 22-year old horse, Nickel, and butchered her body.

It happened near 36th and Harbout Street in Pueblo County, and the family wants answers.

Authorities believed the motive was consumption, as all the meat, several bones, and organs had been removed from the horse.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has been actively investigating this case, but so far no arrests have been made. This is where PETA has decided to step in, offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the violent crime.

"All animals are at risk as long as this horse butcher remains at large," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA is turning to the public for help in finding the person responsible before someone else endures the pain and terror that this horse felt when her throat was slit."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250.

