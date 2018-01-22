5 people still missing after oil rig explosion in Oklahoma

Black smoke is filling the air and five people are still missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma. Crews were contacted about an explosion at the facility after 9:00 a.m. this morning.

Fire crews are allowing a fire to burn out to prevent spreading any contaminants after the explosion at a drilling rig in Quinton, Oklahoma. Quinton is located about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says the fire is mostly containing itself on site, where several tanks and other equipment are located. He says "pretty much everything on site is on fire."

A crew of 22 people were on site at the time of the explosion and subsequent fire. At least one of the workers is being treated for burns, but the extent of anyone's injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are also searching nearby wooded areas in case any of the five people missing may have fled after the explosion.

Reportedly, “Red Mountain Energy LLC” out of Oklahoma City operates the site.