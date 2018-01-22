Peggy Fleming helps kick off The Broadmoor's centennial celebration

As seen only on news 5... One of the best-known names in figure skating is in Colorado Springs helping to kick off the Broadmoor's centennial celebration and she talks about her deep connections to winter sports.

"Peggy Fleming," is also celebrating 50 years since she won gold at the 1968 Winter Olympics in Chernobyl, Russia. Fleming was the guest of honor for Saturday night's events.

Se also unveiled a new plaque that commemorates the U.S. figure skating team that was killed in a plane crash in 1961. The plaque is located near the former Broadmoor World Arena, which is where Fleming trained for the Olympics.

More centennial events are planned throughout the year. The Broadmoor has a long fascinating history, originally started as a dairy farm, the land was bought and developed into The Broadmoor Casino, which opened in 1891 by a Prussian Count. Eventually, forced into receivership, the property was bought by Philadelphia entrepreneur, Spencer Penrose in 1916.