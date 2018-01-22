Quantcast

Peggy Fleming helps kick off The Broadmoor's centennial celebrat - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Peggy Fleming helps kick off The Broadmoor's centennial celebration

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
Broadmoor Broadmoor
COLORADO SPRINGS -

As seen only on news 5... One of the best-known names in figure skating is in Colorado Springs helping to kick off the Broadmoor's centennial celebration and she talks about her deep connections to winter sports.

"Peggy Fleming," is also celebrating 50 years since she won gold at the 1968 Winter Olympics in Chernobyl, Russia. Fleming was the guest of honor for Saturday night's events. 

 Se also unveiled a new plaque that commemorates the U.S. figure skating team that was killed in a plane crash in 1961. The plaque is located near the former Broadmoor World Arena, which is where Fleming trained for the Olympics.

More centennial events are planned throughout the year. The Broadmoor has a long fascinating history, originally started as a dairy farm, the land was bought and developed into The Broadmoor Casino, which opened in 1891 by a Prussian Count. Eventually, forced into receivership, the property was bought by Philadelphia entrepreneur, Spencer Penrose in 1916.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-22 05:00:03 GMT

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

  • Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-01-22 13:36:46 GMT

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

  • Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-01-22 12:23:00 GMT

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?