Fort Carson identifies soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Fort Carson has released the names of the Apache helicopter crew killed in a crash at Fort Irwin, California.

Fort Carson announced the names of the two soldiers killed in a training accident in California on Saturday.

1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, of Indiana, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke, of California, were both assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division.

28-year old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke, entered the Army in 2007. He was deployed to Iraq twice. The AH64E Apache Helicopter Pilot received 17-awards during his career.

25-year old 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, entered the Army in 2015 and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

(Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke, of California)

(Above: 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen, of Indiana)

According to a release, an army AH64 Apache helicopter crashed around 1 a.m. Saturday night during pre-deployment training operations at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, CA.

"We are all deeply saddened by the deaths of 1st Lt. Clayton R. Cullen and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin F. Burke," said Col. Scott Gallaway, commander, 4th CAB, 4th Inf. Div. "These gentlemen exemplified all the attributes we expect from our very best leaders. They were selfless, mission focused, and committed to their teammates. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Clayton's and Kevin's Families. These two young leaders left an indelible mark on the entire Iron Eagle team. We will forever be better Soldiers, and a more combat-ready aviation brigade, due to their leadership."



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



Fort Irwin is a remote facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.

(The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.)