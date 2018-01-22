Fremont County Sheriff's office on the lookout for wanted man

Christopher Wooldridge is wanted in Fremont Co for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

The Fremont County Sheriff's office is hoping the public can help them locate a wanted man. 36-year old Christopher Woolridge is wanted for burglary, theft, and criminal mischief.

Woodridge brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 179 pounds and is 5'11 inches tall.

You can contact the sheriff's department at: 719-784-3411 or Crimestoppers at: 719-275-STOP