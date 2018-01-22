Quantcast

Suspect in custody after shooting at Texas high school - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suspect in custody after shooting at Texas high school

Posted: Updated:
Emergency personnel have closed off a school campus in Italy, TX following a school shooting. (NBC) Emergency personnel have closed off a school campus in Italy, TX following a school shooting. (NBC)

A 15-year-old female student is being treated for injuries following a shooting at her high school in Ellis County, Texas. The Sheriff's Office announced a 16-year-old boy is in custody for the shooting which happened around 8 a.m. at Italy High School.

The small town is Italy is just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The suspect was located and arrested shortly after the shooting without further incident.

The names of those involved have not been released and condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

There is a strong police presence at the school as the investigation continues. Students were evacuated from the main campus building to a domed facility until everyone could be accounted for. The students were then moved to a nearby elementary school for pick-up by parents.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Local weather closings and delays for Monday

    Monday, January 22 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-22 05:00:03 GMT

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

  • Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Business/School delays for Monday morning

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:36 AM EST2018-01-22 13:36:46 GMT

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

  • Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Family dispute leads to stabbing

    Monday, January 22 2018 7:23 AM EST2018-01-22 12:23:00 GMT

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?