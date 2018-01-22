Suspect in custody after shooting at Texas high school

A 15-year-old female student is being treated for injuries following a shooting at her high school in Ellis County, Texas. The Sheriff's Office announced a 16-year-old boy is in custody for the shooting which happened around 8 a.m. at Italy High School.

The small town is Italy is just south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The suspect was located and arrested shortly after the shooting without further incident.

The names of those involved have not been released and condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

There is a strong police presence at the school as the investigation continues. Students were evacuated from the main campus building to a domed facility until everyone could be accounted for. The students were then moved to a nearby elementary school for pick-up by parents.