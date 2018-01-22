Quantcast

Pence calls Iran nuke deal 'disaster'

Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
(AP) -

 Vice President Mike Pence is calling the Iranian nuclear deal a "disaster" and says the Trump administration will no longer certify it.
  
Instead, Pence told the Israeli parliament on Monday that the administration is "committed to enact effective and lasting restraints on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs."
  
Pence has received a warm welcome in Israel, which has praised the American decision last month to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is among the fiercest opponents to the nuclear accord the Obama administration reached with Iran, saying it could pave a path for the Islamic Republic acquiring a nuclear weapon that could threaten Israel's existence.
  
Pence says that the deal is not fixed and that in the coming months, the United States will "withdraw from the deal."

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)

