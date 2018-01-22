Quantcast

SpaceX unable to test fire Falcon Heavy rocket

Written By Nia Bender
FLORIDA -

The government shutdown claims yet another victim. SpaceX won't be able to conduct the test fire of its three-core Falcon Heavy rocket at Kennedy Space Center. Because of the shutdown, the 45th Space Wing can't support commercial static fires taking place at the center.

All launch operations at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station are on hold until the shutdown is resolved. The test fire for the Falcon Heavy rocket was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, but it was moved to Saturday before being put on hold.

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy will become the most powerful rocket in the world thanks to its 5.1 million pounds of thrust, that is..when it can launch.

