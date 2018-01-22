SpaceX unable to test fire Falcon Heavy rocket

With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!