Colorado experienced its first avalanche fatality of the 2018 season

A backcountry skier is dead after they were caught up in an avalanche in an area locally known as Sam's Trees, between Red Mountain Pass and Silverton.

The Northern San Juan's have seen up to 20 inches of new snow in a 24-hour period and the CAIC says the avalanche danger in the area is considerable right now.

San Miguel County Search and Rescue urges people to remain vigilant while traveling in the backcountry.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released at this time.