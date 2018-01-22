Quantcast

Colorado experienced its first avalanche fatality of the 2018 season

Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Photo: Jost Kobusch, YouTube Photo: Jost Kobusch, YouTube
COLORADO -

A backcountry skier is dead after they were caught up in an avalanche in an area locally known as Sam's Trees, between Red Mountain Pass and Silverton. 

The Northern San Juan's have seen up to 20 inches of new snow in a 24-hour period and the CAIC says the avalanche danger in the area is considerable right now.  

San Miguel County Search and Rescue urges people to remain vigilant while traveling in the backcountry.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released at this time.

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!

