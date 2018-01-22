First Alert 5 Forecast: Cold Icy Morning With A Warmer Afternoon

The ice and snow left over from the weekend will be making the morning commute a bit slower for some... but don't worry too much because it'll all melt through the afternoon! Cold air this morning will warm up with the help of some good sunshine and a bit of a down slope wind.

Highs through the afternoon will reach up towards 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo. The winds will be breezy through the day but they won't be much of a problem or cause any issues through southern Colorado. We will get some big cold to drop in later on tonight under a few clouds and light winds. Lows tonight into Tuesday morning will drop to around 18 in Colorado Springs and 12 in Pueblo.

Tuesday will be a couple degrees cooler than today due to a wind shift out of the east but still manageable for January with highs back into the low to mid 40s. The rest of the week looks spectacular with temps pushing into the mid 50s by Wednesday and parts of the forecast area grabbing 60s by Thursday!