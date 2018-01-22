First Alert 5 Forecast: Cold Icy Morning With A Warmer Afternoon

Quantcast

The ice and snow left over from the weekend will be making the morning commute a bit slower for some... but don't worry too much because it'll all melt through the afternoon! Cold air this morning will warm up with the help of some good sunshine and a bit of a down slope wind.

Highs through the afternoon will reach up towards 44 degrees in Colorado Springs and 49 in Pueblo. The winds will be breezy through the day but they won't be much of a problem or cause any issues through southern Colorado. We will get some big cold to drop in later on tonight under a few clouds and light winds. Lows tonight into Tuesday morning will drop to around 18 in Colorado Springs and 12 in Pueblo.

Tuesday will be a couple degrees cooler than today due to a wind shift out of the east but still manageable for January with highs back into the low to mid 40s. The rest of the week looks spectacular with temps pushing into the mid 50s by Wednesday and parts of the forecast area grabbing 60s by Thursday!

    With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.

    The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.  Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.  

    Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!

