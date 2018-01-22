Quantcast

Family dispute leads to stabbing

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening. When police arrived, they found the injured man with two women at a home off of Robbie View and Matt Point. None of the people in the home speak English, so a translator was contacted. Police are looking into what led to the stabbing and no arrests have been made as of yet. 

