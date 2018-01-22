Business/School delays for Monday morning

The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.
Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The following roads are still closed on the eastern plains as 4:00 a.m.:
I-70 Eastbound and Westbound is closed from Airpark Blvd to Burlington due to adverse weather, blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and multiple crashes. Blizzard warning is in effect. Closure has been pushed to Airpark as there is no lodging in the small communities across the eastern plains.
Highway 36
US 40
Highway 385
US 160 Between Trinidad and the Kansas border.
CO 59
Highway 67 in both directions between Divide and Cripple Creek .The chain law is in effect for commercial vehicles.
RELATED: Traffic conditions updates
The following closures and delays are in effect this morning:
Colorado Springs/Pueblo Emergency Info for Mon. Jan. 22 - 6:10 am
Medical
Falcon School Based Health Center - 2 Hours Late
Peak Vista Community Health Centers - 2 Hours Late. Health Center at Divide only. Other locations open.
Military Bases
Schriever Air Force Base - 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff. The 50th Space Wing commander has directed 2-hour delayed reporting Jan. 22 for non-essential personnel
Businesses
Credit Union of Colorado - Opening at 10 am
Donna's Dolphins Swim School - 2 Hours Late. All lessons 8-10 am are canceled.
School Districts
Academy #20 - 2 Hours Late
Calhan RJ1 - No AVP, School of Excellence, or Beauty School.
Cripple Creek-Victor - 2 Hours Late
D 38-Lewis Palmer Schools-Closed
District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule.
Edison 54JT - No AVP/College Bus
Elizabeth Sch. Dist. C-1 - 2 Hours Late
Ellicott 22 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No PPCC or International Beauty Salon.
Huerfano Re-1 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 - Opening at 10 am, No AM preschool
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - Closed UPDATE
Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late. No AVP.
Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool or AVP
Woodland Park Re-2 - 2 Hours Late
Private & Charter Schools
Banning Lewis Ranch Acad. - 2 Hours Late
CIVA Charter School - 2 Hours Late
Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Delayed Start
Colorado Springs Early Colleges - 2 Hours Late
Corpus Christi Catholic School - 2 Hours Late
Divine Redeemer Catholic School - Closed
Evangelical Christian Acad. - 2 Hours Late
Family of Christ - Part Day Classes Canceled/Childcare Open @ 6AM UPDATE
James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late
Monument Acad. Charter Sch. - Closed UPDATE
Pikes Peak Christian School - Opening at 10 am
Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool
St. Mary's High School - 2 Hours Late
St. Paul Catholic School - 2 Hours Late
Organizations
Focus on the Family - Normal Start Times
Churches/Synagogues
Church For All Nations - Northeast & Southwest Opening at 10am
Mountain Springs Church - 2 Hours Late
New Life - Opening at 10 am
Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church - Office Opens at 10am; Daily Mass at 12 noon.
Vista Grande Baptist Church - 2 Hours Late. Office opens at 10. Preschool am preschool starts at 9:45
Send photos to mypics@koaa.com or share via social media Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Check back here as News 5 will keep you updated on any road closures or school delays as the situation develops.
RELATED:
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas. Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
7000 Matt Point Robbie View and Matt Point A man is in the hospital with serious stab wounds after some type of family dispute Sunday evening.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!