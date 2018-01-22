Business/School delays for Monday morning

The snow may have cleared out in time to start the week, but the icy and snowpacked spots sure haven't in many areas.

Getting out of your own neighborhood may be challenging in some places.

The following roads are still closed on the eastern plains as 4:00 a.m.:

I-70 Eastbound and Westbound is closed from Airpark Blvd to Burlington due to adverse weather, blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and multiple crashes. Blizzard warning is in effect. Closure has been pushed to Airpark as there is no lodging in the small communities across the eastern plains.

Highway 36

US 40

Highway 385

US 160 Between Trinidad and the Kansas border.

CO 59

Highway 67 in both directions between Divide and Cripple Creek .The chain law is in effect for commercial vehicles.

The following closures and delays are in effect this morning:

Colorado Springs/Pueblo Emergency Info for Mon. Jan. 22 - 6:10 am

Medical

Falcon School Based Health Center - 2 Hours Late

Peak Vista Community Health Centers - 2 Hours Late. Health Center at Divide only. Other locations open.

Military Bases

Schriever Air Force Base - 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff. The 50th Space Wing commander has directed 2-hour delayed reporting Jan. 22 for non-essential personnel

Businesses

Credit Union of Colorado - Opening at 10 am

Donna's Dolphins Swim School - 2 Hours Late. All lessons 8-10 am are canceled.

School Districts

Academy #20 - 2 Hours Late

Calhan RJ1 - No AVP, School of Excellence, or Beauty School.

Cripple Creek-Victor - 2 Hours Late

D 38-Lewis Palmer Schools-Closed

District 49 - 2 Hours Late. Falcon High School will be on an E-learning day schedule.

Edison 54JT - No AVP/College Bus

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. C-1 - 2 Hours Late

Ellicott 22 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No PPCC or International Beauty Salon.

Huerfano Re-1 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 - Opening at 10 am, No AM preschool

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - Closed UPDATE

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late. No AVP.

Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool or AVP

Woodland Park Re-2 - 2 Hours Late

Private & Charter Schools

Banning Lewis Ranch Acad. - 2 Hours Late

CIVA Charter School - 2 Hours Late

Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Delayed Start

Colorado Springs Early Colleges - 2 Hours Late

Corpus Christi Catholic School - 2 Hours Late

Divine Redeemer Catholic School - Closed

Evangelical Christian Acad. - 2 Hours Late

Family of Christ - Part Day Classes Canceled/Childcare Open @ 6AM UPDATE

James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late

Monument Acad. Charter Sch. - Closed UPDATE

Pikes Peak Christian School - Opening at 10 am

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten or preschool

St. Mary's High School - 2 Hours Late

St. Paul Catholic School - 2 Hours Late

Organizations

Focus on the Family - Normal Start Times

Churches/Synagogues

Church For All Nations - Northeast & Southwest Opening at 10am

Mountain Springs Church - 2 Hours Late

New Life - Opening at 10 am

Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church - Office Opens at 10am; Daily Mass at 12 noon.

Vista Grande Baptist Church - 2 Hours Late. Office opens at 10. Preschool am preschool starts at 9:45

