Monarch Mountain offers free skiing in support of community

Monarch Mountain is helping support the community by offering a free ski day on Monday.

Monarch Mountain will be accepting canned food and cash donations, and in return guests will receive a free lift ticket good for that day, or any other day during the 17/18 ski season.

All food donations will go to the Salida Grainery and all cash donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County.

“This is a great opportunity to help out the community and have a great time doing it”, said Dan Bender, Monarch Mountain Marketing Director. “The Grainery and the Boys and Girls clubs are great organizations and here is an opportunity to help them out.”

Monarch Mountain offers 56 trails and two parks open with some fresh powder from snow across the state Sunday.