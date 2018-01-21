Quantcast

CSPD respond to robbery at local pharmacy

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to reports of a robbery at a pharmacy in the 6000 block of Rangewood Drive Sunday.

According to CSPD, the reporting party said that two men entered the store and told her to get back, as they forced entry into the register and stole an unknown amount of money.

The suspects fled the scene, officers checked the area and were unable to locate the two men. 

There were no reported injuries during the incident. 

