CSPD respond to robbery at local pharmacy

Colorado Springs Police officers responded to reports of a robbery at a pharmacy in the 6000 block of Rangewood Drive Sunday.
According to CSPD, the reporting party said that two men entered the store and told her to get back, as they forced entry into the register and stole an unknown amount of money.
The suspects fled the scene, officers checked the area and were unable to locate the two men.
There were no reported injuries during the incident.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53. Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
