Tokyo holds evacuation drill to prepare for N. Korean threat

More than 300 people have participated in an evacuation drill in Tokyo under the scenario of an incoming North Korean ballistic missile.
The drill was held at the Tokyo Dome amusement park, a subway station and a community center downtown. Loudspeakers warned that Monday's activities involved a scenario of a missile attack and urged people to shelter indoors or go underground.
At the amusement park, operators immediately stopped the rides. Some of the 200 employees who were pretending to be park visitors left picnic tables and rides and calmly marched to a basement.
Similar drills have been conducted elsewhere in Japan since last year amid threats from North Korea. Monday's the first missile evacuation drill in Tokyo.
Snow has started falling and will continue for much of the day along with gusty winds which will create low visibility, blowing, and drifting snow. Be safe today!
Jim Johannson, the general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team, has died just a couple weeks before the start of the Pyeongchang Games. He was 53. Johannson passed away in his sleep Sunday morning, according to USA Hockey.
With snow accumulations throughout Southern Colorado reaching up to 8" inches, some schools, offices, and churches are delayed for Monday.
Pueblo Police updated a little after 8:00 p.m. Saturday that the suspect in connection to a homicide and possible carjacking has been taking into custody.
